Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowy and windy start to the week for the Atlantic provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 10:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 8'
Global News Morning Forecast: December 8
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Much of the Atlantic region will see a cold and windy start to the week as an Alberta clipper system heads east.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole of Nova Scotia, as well as the eastern part of Prince Edward Island and the eastern part of Newfoundland.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Beginning this morning, the weather service says most of Nova Scotia will see five to 15 centimetres of snow, with more possible in Cape Breton, as well as wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The weather service warns the morning commute is expected to be messy in central Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Trending Now

Strong northwesterly winds are set to develop in the afternoon over Cape Breton and along the Northumberland Strait, bringing with them a risk of snow squalls and blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Across much of eastern Newfoundland, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected beginning Monday evening and continuing to Tuesday, with winds up to 80 kilometres an hour possible.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices