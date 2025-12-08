Snowy and windy start to the week for the Atlantic provinces

Send this page to someone via email

Much of the Atlantic region will see a cold and windy start to the week as an Alberta clipper system heads east.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole of Nova Scotia, as well as the eastern part of Prince Edward Island and the eastern part of Newfoundland.

Beginning this morning, the weather service says most of Nova Scotia will see five to 15 centimetres of snow, with more possible in Cape Breton, as well as wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The weather service warns the morning commute is expected to be messy in central Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Strong northwesterly winds are set to develop in the afternoon over Cape Breton and along the Northumberland Strait, bringing with them a risk of snow squalls and blowing snow.

Across much of eastern Newfoundland, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected beginning Monday evening and continuing to Tuesday, with winds up to 80 kilometres an hour possible.