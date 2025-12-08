Menu

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Japan, triggers tsunami warning

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 8, 2025 9:58 am
A tsunami warning is displayed on a television in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, after a strong earthquake hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued. View image in full screen
A tsunami warning is displayed on a television in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, after a strong earthquake hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko).
A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami alert, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori with an epicenter about 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) below the sea surface.

It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 meters (up to 10 feet).

Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, public broadcaster NHK reported.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

