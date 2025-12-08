Regina fashion brand promotes mental health awareness in its clothing line

Send this page to someone via email

Imagine walking out of a store with your car detailed, a fresh hair cut and a new outfit. Well, that was the reality as Turning Point, a local clothing brand, celebrated the grand opening of its store Sunday in Regina.

Turning Point was founded four years ago when Logan Curle and Tayson Smith, then high school students, decided to design and release their own clothing line. Both have known the pain of losing a loved one to suicide, and their fashions bring awareness and support to mental health and suicide prevention. Turing Points directs 20 per cent of its profits to its You Matter Foundation, which supports initiatives that align with its core values

Joining Curle and Smith for the Turning Point opening were Stelter Solutions Auto Detailing, Nam & Nu Barbershop, and local barber, Dylan Tran.

More details in the video above.