Saskatoon woman charged with first-degree murder, indignity to remains

Saskatoon police say they’ve arrested a woman who was wanted in connection with a homicide in December 2024.

The suspect, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful confinement and indignity to human remains.

The woman’s charges are linked to an investigation that began on Dec. 18 of last year, when police found a man’s body while searching a home on 22nd Street West.

At the time, three men and a woman were taken into custody for questioning, but later released without charges.