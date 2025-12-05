Supreme Court restores woman’s conviction for attempted murder of her mother

The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a woman’s conviction for attempting to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin.
In June 2019, a neighbour found the woman — identified only as B.F. due to a publication ban — her mother and B.F.’s 19-month-old daughter unconscious in their home.
Get breaking National news
Emergency responders discovered five empty insulin pens at the scene, along with a handwritten note.
A jury found B.F. guilty of attempting to murder her mother and daughter.
The Ontario Court of Appeal allowed B.F.’s appeal on the attempted murder of her mother and ordered a new trial on the charge.
The Court of Appeal dismissed B.F.’s challenge of her conviction for attempting to kill her child — a decision upheld in the Supreme Court ruling today.
- Carney to meet with Trump, Sheinbaum in D.C. as CUSMA future in question
- Ottawa serving Stellantis with default notice over Brampton cuts: Joly
- Newfoundland girl’s disappearance prompts calls for tougher laws to stop abductions
- Canadian economy did better than expected under U.S. tariffs: IMF report
Comments