Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court restores woman’s conviction for attempted murder of her mother

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
The flag of the Supreme Court is pictured at the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The flag of the Supreme Court is pictured at the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a woman’s conviction for attempting to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin.

In June 2019, a neighbour found the woman — identified only as B.F. due to a publication ban — her mother and B.F.’s 19-month-old daughter unconscious in their home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency responders discovered five empty insulin pens at the scene, along with a handwritten note.

A jury found B.F. guilty of attempting to murder her mother and daughter.

Trending Now

The Ontario Court of Appeal allowed B.F.’s appeal on the attempted murder of her mother and ordered a new trial on the charge.

The Court of Appeal dismissed B.F.’s challenge of her conviction for attempting to kill her child — a decision upheld in the Supreme Court ruling today.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices