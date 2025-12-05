Menu

U.S. military kills 4 alleged ‘narco-terrorists’ in another boat strike

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 8:57 am
1 min read
A screenshot of the boat struck by U.S. Southern Command. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the boat struck by U.S. Southern Command. U.S. Southern Command / X
The Pentagon announced Thursday that it has conducted another boat strike on a small vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Footage of the strike, shared by the U.S. Southern Command, showed the moment the boat was bombed from above.

“On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed,” the post said.

The last U.S. strike on a boat — that the Trump administration claims was another drug-smuggling vessel — was three weeks ago.

Thursday’s was the 22nd strike the U.S. military has conducted against boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since it began targeting them in September, killing 87 people in total.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

