McDavid, Draisaitl lead way in Oilers’ rout

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers’ offence exploded to a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Matthew Savoie had a pair of goals and Vasily Podkolzin, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Oilers (12-11-5), who have won two of their last three.

Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three assists.

Eeli Tolvanen, Frederick Gaudreau, Jared McCann and Jani Nyman replied for the Kraken (11-8-6), who have lost four in a row.

Calvin Pickard made 28 saves to earn the victory.

Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 14 shots for the Kraken before being replaced six minutes into the second period by Philipp Grubauer, who made 14 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Seattle has scored a league-low 59 goals and came into the contest ranked 31st in goals for per game at 2.46, ahead of only Calgary (2.29).

Oilers: It was McDavid’s 13th career hat trick, tying him with Mark Messier for fourth in franchise history. McDavid and Draisaitl are now fifth in league history for goals factored in together as teammates with 503, moving ahead of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton scored twice in 17 seconds after McDavid opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period. Podkolzin followed quickly by rifling a shot from a bad angle that hit Daccord and trickled in.

KEY STAT

Draisaitl has 34 points in 15 career games against the Kraken.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Return home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Oilers: Remain home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.