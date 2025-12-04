Alberta bill aims to clear further obstacles to citizen-driven referendum questions

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is clearing more legal hurdles faced by citizens aiming to put referendum questions on a ballot, including the prospect of leaving Confederation.

If passed, a proposed bill would discontinue a court proceeding on a pro-separatist referendum question that is awaiting a judicial decision.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery says while the bill isn’t being put forward specifically because of that case, he says those behind the separation question would be permitted to reapply at no cost.

He says the legislation won’t affect a duelling petition certified earlier this week that seeks to make it official policy the province will not leave Canada.

View image in full screen Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk surrounded by supporters of his Forever Canadian petition, which aims to make it official policy for Alberta to stay in the country. Oct. 3. 2025. Global News

Amery says he wants all Albertans to be able put any question to voters in the name of direct democracy, and to prevent one group from “piggybacking” on the referendum of another.

But he says if those seeking independence believe they have support, this is their chance to prove it.

The bill would move more authority and responsibility to Amery over what questions are put to voters from the chief electoral officer.

Amery said he doesn’t believe it should be the officer’s responsibility to decide what people can or cannot ask, or to refer referendum questions to the courts.

“Moving the power to the ministry — and the amendments that are related to that particular issue — will still allow a process to proceed while its constitutionality is being assessed by government,” he said.

Under the bill, Amery can still refer questions to the court for more clarification.

“(But) a process will not be held up by the courts if it is referred for a question on constitutionality,” he said.

The legislation would also make other wide-ranging electoral changes, including with rules aimed at preventing long ballot protests and restricting new political party names.