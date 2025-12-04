Arctic air could bring wind chills of -30 C to parts of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A mass of Arctic air is expected to sweep into northwestern New Brunswick tonight, bringing wind chills that could feel like -30 C.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning for the region, stretching from Woodstock and Carleton County in the south to Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County in the north.

The yellow warning also includes Edmundston and the region along the northern border of Maine.

Yellow warnings are the least urgent, and they are issued when the weather agency expects moderate, localized short-term impacts from the weather.

Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures are expected to last into Friday morning.

Residents are advised to dress in layers to guard against frostbite and hypothermia.