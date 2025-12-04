Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Arctic air could bring wind chills of -30 C to parts of New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 10:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 4'
Global News Morning Forecast: December 4
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A mass of Arctic air is expected to sweep into northwestern New Brunswick tonight, bringing wind chills that could feel like -30 C.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning for the region, stretching from Woodstock and Carleton County in the south to Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County in the north.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The yellow warning also includes Edmundston and the region along the northern border of Maine.

Yellow warnings are the least urgent, and they are issued when the weather agency expects moderate, localized short-term impacts from the weather.

Trending Now

Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures are expected to last into Friday morning.

Residents are advised to dress in layers to guard against frostbite and hypothermia.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices