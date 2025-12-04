Viral video in downtown Kingston sparks backlash, prompts police and BIA response

Send this page to someone via email

A video filmed in downtown Kingston has sparked a strong reaction online after appearing to show a business owner allegedly pouring water near a person experiencing homelessness.

The clip, viewed more than 63,000 times, led to allegations of intimidation and prompted responses from Kingston police and the Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area.

The business owner, Sherry Dadman of iMode, told Global News she was cleaning spilled liquids from the sidewalk and was not targeting the man shown under a tarp. She declined to appear on camera but stated that the individual is well-known in the area.

“I never ever put the water on him,” she said. “We’ve known him for years. He sits here. This is like my son.”

Dadman also clarified that a second person seen sweeping in the video is not affiliated with her business.

Kingston police said they spoke directly with the individual in the video, who stated the act “was not intentional” and requested no further action. Police consider the matter closed.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness say the incident reflects broader systemic challenges and the daily pressures faced by vulnerable residents.

“They already know they’re devalued in the eyes of the public,” Michelle Schwartz of Feed the People said. “This is not odd in my experience to see homeless people treated this way.”

In a statement, the Downtown Kingston BIA said the incident has prompted important conversations about homelessness, safety and the strain on both vulnerable individuals and small businesses. The BIA emphasized the need for more supportive housing, mental health and addiction services, and regional collaboration.

The organization also pointed to its Welcoming Streets initiative, launched two years ago to help de-escalate street-level conflicts and connect people to support services.