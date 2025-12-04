Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Key federal cabinet ministers set to address Assembly of First Nations

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 8:32 am
1 min read
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks with reporters as he makes his way to cabinet followng Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks with reporters as he makes his way to cabinet followng Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A handful of key federal cabinet ministers will address the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa Thursday, including Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

But Energy Minister Tim Hodgson and Defence Minister David McGuinty — two ministers helping to advance Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects agenda — have been taken off the agenda, despite previously being scheduled to appear.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has said Budget 2025 failed First Nations because it did not include more infrastructure funding and educational resources for their communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Northern Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand are also expected to participate in a question-and-answer session with chiefs.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with chiefs on Tuesday and attempted to quell their concerns about an agreement he signed with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that paves the way for a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Story continues below advertisement

Chiefs unanimously passed a resolution calling for that agreement to be rescinded, and to push the federal government to uphold its tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices