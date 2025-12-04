B.C. conservation officers capture 4 more bears in attack investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers in British Columbia say they’ve captured four more grizzly bears that are being tested to determine if they were involved in an attack on a school group last month.

The provincial conservation service said it an online post Wednesday that the four bears were safely captured overnight and evidence is being collected for testing.

The statement says four other grizzlies captured in Bella Coola last week were successfully released and forensic evidence confirmed they were not associated with the attack.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three children and a teacher were badly injured in the attack that came as their group of 20 ate lunch during a field trip on Nov. 20.

Conservation officers say the bears were relocated to an undisclosed location within their home range but far from the community.

The statement says GPS collars are being used to monitor the bears after their release and that the animals are healthy and preparing to den for the winter.

Story continues below advertisement