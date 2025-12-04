Menu

Canada

B.C. conservation officers capture 4 more bears in attack investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 7:15 am
1 min read
A B.C. conservation officer measures a footprint in the mud during the search in Bella Coola on Saturday Nov. 22, 2025, for a bear that attacked a group of children and their teachers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Conservation Officer Service (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Conservation officers in British Columbia say they’ve captured four more grizzly bears that are being tested to determine if they were involved in an attack on a school group last month.

The provincial conservation service said it an online post Wednesday that the four bears were safely captured overnight and evidence is being collected for testing.

The statement says four other grizzlies captured in Bella Coola last week were successfully released and forensic evidence confirmed they were not associated with the attack.

Three children and a teacher were badly injured in the attack that came as their group of 20 ate lunch during a field trip on Nov. 20.

Conservation officers say the bears were relocated to an undisclosed location within their home range but far from the community.

The statement says GPS collars are being used to monitor the bears after their release and that the animals are healthy and preparing to den for the winter.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

