Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Rustad may make B.C. Conservatives ‘ungovernable’ if he doesn’t exit, says analyst

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 6:48 am
1 min read
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad checks his phone in the Office of the Speaker at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad checks his phone in the Office of the Speaker at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A political analyst says John Rustad’s disputed leadership of the B.C. Conservatives appears “unsustainable” after he refused to step down in the face of a caucus mutiny.

University of British Columbia political science lecturer Stewart Prest says he can’t see a way for Rustad to regain control of the Opposition, but he can make it “ungovernable.”

Rustad refused to quit on Wednesday after 20 MLAs representing a majority of the 39-member caucus gave statements to a lawyer calling for him to step aside.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Party president Aisha Estey confirmed the authenticity of the lawyer’s letter on behalf of the unidentified MLAs, but Rustad said there was no mechanism for MLAs to force him out.

The party then issued a news release saying Rustad had been “professionally incapacitated” and had therefore been removed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Prest says he wouldn’t be surprised by a schism in the party, as long as Rustad has loyalists, while MLA Gavin Dew called it a “complicated and unprecedent situation.”

He said Rustad had done a lot to be proud of by bringing the party to where it is, and it was “more important than ever that we keep our party intact.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices