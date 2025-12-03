Montreal mayor revives debate over police body-worn cameras

Send this page to someone via email

After criticizing the previous administration, Montreal’s new mayor is reviving a decade-old debate over whether police officers should wear body cameras.

New mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says her team is working with the police department and the Quebec government to equip front-line officers — with well-established guidelines.

The mayor declined Global’s request for an interview, but on Instagram she said the cameras will give the public confidence that they’re being treated fairly.

An equal rights advocate insists the tool can be used to protect people from being victimized by police.

“When there is a recording involved in a case of racial profiling, for example, the chances of getting some type of justice are much higher,” Alain Babineau of the Red Coalition said.

The Montreal police department (SPVM) supports the use of body cameras. Officers used them in a pilot project several years ago, but they were never fully rolled out.

In a statement, the SPVM told Global News that certain conditions must be met, including a clear understanding of who will pay for the cameras, establishing new standards in line with other police forces, and setting guidelines with the justice department.

The cameras are already widely used in other cities including Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, and the RCMP has equipped 80 per cent of their officers.

“Ninety-nine per cent of video footage is used by police against citizens,” urban policing specialist and professor Ted Rutland of Concordia University told Global News.

Rutland said he considers the tool is more of a weapon for officers than a protection for the public.

“We can look at the evidence of 15 years of body cameras being used and the fact that they do not reduce police racism, reduce police violence or hold police accountable. They do quite the opposite,” he said.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association supports their use but with limitations.

“We are increasingly seeing body-worn cameras used predominantly as tools of surveillance rather than accountability tools,” Tamir Israel said.

The controversy continues over whether the devices could lead to more abuse or better protect the public while improving law enforcement.