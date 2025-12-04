Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto mayor weighs raising tax on home sales over $3M as budget season begins

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks during a panel at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Ottawa on May 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks during a panel at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Ottawa on May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Olivia Chow is hoping an extra tax on Toronto’s most valuable properties will help her fill a hole in this year’s budget, as the mayor looks for ways to raise revenue without another sweeping increase.

Chow’s office said this week she was targeting an incremental increase to her so-called luxury homes tax to try and raise $152 million for city hall’s coffers.

The move, if approved, would mean slightly increasing the land transfer tax paid when people buy a new home for $3 million or above.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s clear that the impact of our current economic uncertainty is not being evenly felt across our City,” Chow said in a letter to her council colleagues.

In Toronto last year, 1,164 homes sold in Toronto for at or above that price.

Chow said the increased fee is necessary in order to keep other promises aimed at a broader section of the city.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“In uncertain times, as the cost of living rises, families need a break,” she said. “These funds will help save families $1,200 on groceries and transit by funding the school food program and not raising TTC fares three years running.”

The Toronto Region Board of Trade opposed the move, suggesting it could have a knock-on effect on new home sales.

The suggestion comes as budget conversations and consultations begin at city hall in earnest.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices