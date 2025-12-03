Menu

Weather

Temperatures to nosedive in northern Ontario as cold front moves in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
A person walks with their dog along Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Parts of northeastern Ontario should brace for the next blast of wintry weather as the area expects to see a near-20-degree drop in temperature over the next 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Parts of northeastern Ontario should brace for the next blast of wintry weather as the area expects to see a near-20-degree drop in temperature over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says a cold front moving to the southeast is expected to push temperatures down in Timmins from around -4 C this morning to -23 C by Thursday morning.

Temperatures are also expected to drop at similar rates in Wawa, Temiskaming, Chapleau and Kapuskasing over the same time frame.

Those plummeting temperatures in northern Ontario are coupled with snow squall warnings issued throughout the area for brief but intense snowfall that could amount to 10 centimetres.

Colder than usual temperatures are also coming for parts of southern Ontario over the next few days, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of around -20 C by Friday in the Ottawa area.

Coulson says these temperatures are significantly colder than what is normal for this time of year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

