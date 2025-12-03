Temperatures to nosedive in northern Ontario as cold front moves in

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of northeastern Ontario should brace for the next blast of wintry weather as the area expects to see a near-20-degree drop in temperature over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says a cold front moving to the southeast is expected to push temperatures down in Timmins from around -4 C this morning to -23 C by Thursday morning.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Temperatures are also expected to drop at similar rates in Wawa, Temiskaming, Chapleau and Kapuskasing over the same time frame.

Those plummeting temperatures in northern Ontario are coupled with snow squall warnings issued throughout the area for brief but intense snowfall that could amount to 10 centimetres.

Colder than usual temperatures are also coming for parts of southern Ontario over the next few days, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of around -20 C by Friday in the Ottawa area.

Story continues below advertisement

Coulson says these temperatures are significantly colder than what is normal for this time of year.