Canada

Ontario city to fine residents for ‘excessive’ construction dust starting next spring

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
Mississauga will start issuing $305 fines for residential construction dust next March, after council approved updates to its decades-old debris bylaw. View image in full screen
Mississauga will start issuing $305 fines for residential construction dust next March, after council approved updates to its decades-old debris bylaw. Chris Young/ The Canadian press
Homeowners and contractors in Mississauga could soon face fines for allowing construction dust to drift onto neighbouring properties.

The recommendation passed by city council was unanimously approved, introducing a $305 administrative penalty that will take effect March 2, 2026.

The changes introduced on Dec. 3 will update a decades-old bylaw to specifically target dust from residential construction.

The updated rules apply only to residential construction activities and do not cover multi-residential, commercial or industrial projects. Municipal work and permitted residential demolitions are also exempt.

The move comes as the city looks to modernize its 1985 Debris and Anti-Littering By-law, which until now had no direct provisions to deal with dust from activities such as concrete cutting.

According to a staff report, dust complaints have been rising and can pose health, environmental and quality-of-life concerns for nearby residents.

Under the new rules, property owners, contractors or managers will be responsible for preventing dust from escaping their site.

Recommendations of measures to prevent excessive dust include wetting materials, using wet or dustless saws, installing tarps or wind fencing and using vacuum attachments.

According to the report, if a bylaw officer confirms a violation, they will be able to issue an order, which could include the $305 penalty or a Provincial Offence Act charge.

The fine may increase if a second or third offence is committed. More serious cases could result in fines of up to $100,000 upon conviction.

Mississauga modelled its changes on Toronto’s dust-control bylaw, which staff say is the most comprehensive in the region.

Brampton and Oakville also have dust-related nuisance rules, with fines starting at $300.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

