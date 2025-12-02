Marwah Rizqy booted from Quebec Liberal caucus amid crisis in party

The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party has booted Marwah Rizqy from caucus, saying she has broken his trust.
Pablo Rodriguez issued a statement announcing his decision ahead of a scheduled news conference later today.
Get breaking National news
The Quebec Liberals have been in crisis since Rizqy — the party’s former leader in the legislature — fired her chief of staff last month without consulting Rodriguez.
Rizqy has refused to publicly state why she fired Geneviève Hinse, saying the dismissal was a human resources matter.
Rodriguez says Rizqy acted alone and not in the interests of the Liberal team.
He adds he now hopes to focus on the priorities of Quebecers.
Comments