Politics

Marwah Rizqy booted from Quebec Liberal caucus amid crisis in party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez calls on his caucus at the beginning of a pre-session caucus meeting in Lac-Beauport Que. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Andre Fortin look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez calls on his caucus at the beginning of a pre-session caucus meeting in Lac-Beauport Que. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Andre Fortin look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.
The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party has booted Marwah Rizqy from caucus, saying she has broken his trust.

Pablo Rodriguez issued a statement announcing his decision ahead of a scheduled news conference later today.

The Quebec Liberals have been in crisis since Rizqy — the party’s former leader in the legislature — fired her chief of staff last month without consulting Rodriguez.

Rizqy has refused to publicly state why she fired Geneviève Hinse, saying the dismissal was a human resources matter.

Rodriguez says Rizqy acted alone and not in the interests of the Liberal team.

He adds he now hopes to focus on the priorities of Quebecers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

