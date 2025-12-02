Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

32-year-old Ontario man gunned down in car, police search for suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police officer looks on during an event in Waterloo, Ont., Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police officer looks on during an event in Waterloo, Ont., Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 32-year-old man is dead after police say he was gunned down in a car on Monday night in Kitchener, Ont., as investigators continue their search for the shooter.

Police say officers were called to reports of gunshots at around 10 p.m. in the Country Hills neighbourhood.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the man from Kitchener was found dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Trending Now

Police say officers are searching for suspects and canvassing the area for video.

It’s the fourth homicide and 17th shooting of the year in the city west of Toronto.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices