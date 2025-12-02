32-year-old Ontario man gunned down in car, police search for suspect

See more sharing options

A 32-year-old man is dead after police say he was gunned down in a car on Monday night in Kitchener, Ont., as investigators continue their search for the shooter.

Police say officers were called to reports of gunshots at around 10 p.m. in the Country Hills neighbourhood.

Police say the man from Kitchener was found dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Police say officers are searching for suspects and canvassing the area for video.

It’s the fourth homicide and 17th shooting of the year in the city west of Toronto.