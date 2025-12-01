Winnipeg transit changes to include added service to routes with lateness, capacity issues

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit’s winter schedule will include a number of changes based on rider feedback to the revamped transit system that has been in place for more than five months.

The On-Request service is expanding its hours to make up for gaps in night service. Starting Dec. 14, all zones that currently operate after 7 p.m. will extend services until around 2 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and 12:45 a.m. on Sundays and holidays.

The boundaries for Zone 103 (North West) will expand so passengers can take On-Request to Garden City Shopping Centre and Walmart while the hours for daytime-only zones (St. Boniface Industrial Park and St. Boniface) will not change.

The city says it has also rewritten schedules for buses that were regularly late and have added capacity to routes that were regularly full.

This includes changes to the D12, D13, D16, and F8 routes with 49 service hours added to the routes on weekdays.

New trips have also been added to six school-serving routes which have experienced capacity issues.

An extra before- and after-school trip is being added to routes 557, 649 and 678 along with an extra before-school trip for routes 442, 694, and 885.