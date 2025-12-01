Menu

Politics

Canada secures membership in EU defence industry pact, Carney says

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 1, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney signs new deal with EU to deepen defence and security ties'
Carney signs new deal with EU to deepen defence and security ties
Carney signs new deal with EU to deepen defence and security ties – Jun 23, 2025
Canada has reached an agreement to join the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, which will give Canadian defence companies expanded access to the European market, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Monday.

“Canada’s participation in SAFE will fill key capability gaps, expand markets for Canadian suppliers, and attract European defence investment into Canada,” Carney said in a statement.

SAFE — a 150-billion-euro rearmament fund announced earlier this year — is part of a major drive to get the European Union ready to defend itself by 2030 amid fears of a Russian attack and doubts about U.S. protection.

More to come…

© 2025 Reuters

