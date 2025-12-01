Menu

Economy

Drilling group predicts slight uptick in Canadian activity next year

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors is predicting a slight increase in drilling activity next year in Canada. View image in full screen
The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors is predicting a slight increase in drilling activity next year in Canada, contrary to at least one other recently released industry outlook.
A group representing oil and gas drillers says it’s expecting a slight uptick in activity next year in Canada.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says it’s expecting 5,709 wells to be drilled next year, up about three per cent from this year.

It’s expecting roughly the same percentage increase in drilling rig operating days and service rig operating hours.








The CAOEC represents 89 land drilling, offshore drilling and service rig companies operating across Canada.

Another energy industry services group, Enserva, released its outlook for the sector last week.

Enserva is predicting a 5.6 per cent drop in spending this year versus last, and a further 2.2 per cent decline in 2026.

Click to play video: 'As global oil prices plunge, Alberta’s energy sector prepares'
As global oil prices plunge, Alberta’s energy sector prepares
© 2025 The Canadian Press

