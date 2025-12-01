‘Do the research’: Winkler mayor frustrated by measles cases in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba continues to have a problem with measles, and the mayor of a city southwest of Winnipeg says it’s concerning to see cases popping up in his community and the surrounding area.

The province said the latest exposures to the infectious disease took place in late November at a community centre in Winkler and a children’s centre in neighbouring Morden.

Winkler Mayor Henry Siemens told Global Winnipeg he’s urging people in the community to do their research when it comes to the efficacy of the measles vaccine.

“We recognize it’s an individual decision for each person, but we’re asking people to do the research to make that decision,” he said.

“It really is too bad when we hear cases coming up throughout Manitoba, but quite often they have a designation of Southern Health, and they have a designation of Winkler and area.”

According to the province’s latest numbers, Manitoba has seen 262 confirmed cases of measles and 18 probable cases since the beginning of the year.

Siemens said it’s disappointing to hear about so many cases across the province, especially those close to home. On the list of cases of exposure tracked by the province since the summer, Winkler appears more than a dozen times.

“We specifically ask people not to talk to people on the street, talk to your health care professional,” he said.

“Make the best decision you can with accurate and complete information. That’s really important for us.”

More details about measles and how to prevent exposure and transmission can be found on the Manitoba Health website.