Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Do the research’: Winkler mayor frustrated by measles cases in southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winkler Mayor Henry Siemens'
Winkler Mayor Henry Siemens
Winkler Mayor Henry Siemens discusses the high rate of measles in Southern Manitoba and the water treatment upgrades in his community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba continues to have a problem with measles, and the mayor of a city southwest of Winnipeg says it’s concerning to see cases popping up in his community and the surrounding area.

The province said the latest exposures to the infectious disease took place in late November at a community centre in Winkler and a children’s centre in neighbouring Morden.

Winkler Mayor Henry Siemens told Global Winnipeg he’s urging people in the community to do their research when it comes to the efficacy of the measles vaccine.

“We recognize it’s an individual decision for each person, but we’re asking people to do the research to make that decision,” he said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It really is too bad when we hear cases coming up throughout Manitoba, but quite often they have a designation of Southern Health, and they have a designation of Winkler and area.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province’s latest numbers, Manitoba has seen 262 confirmed cases of measles and 18 probable cases since the beginning of the year.

Siemens said it’s disappointing to hear about so many cases across the province, especially those close to home. On the list of cases of exposure tracked by the province since the summer, Winkler appears more than a dozen times.

“We specifically ask people not to talk to people on the street, talk to your health care professional,” he said.

Trending Now

“Make the best decision you can with accurate and complete information. That’s really important for us.”

More details about measles and how to prevent exposure and transmission can be found on the Manitoba Health website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba measles update'
Manitoba measles update
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices