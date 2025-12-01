1st major winter snowstorm set to hit Nova Scotia, New Brunswick this week

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is forecasting the first major snowfall for Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick this week as special weather statements are in effect for both provinces.

The agency said for Nova Scotia from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon, its expected to see 15 to 35 cm of snow for inland and elevated areas of the province.

Meanwhile 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected along the Atlantic coast. There is also potential for northeasterly wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, Environment Canada said.

“However, slight deviations in the track of this system could change snowfall amounts significantly,” Environment Canada said. “Precipitation should fall mostly as rain for most coastal areas as temperatures will be a few degrees above zero.”

They warn considering adjusting travel plans in anticipation for the storm.

Southeastern New Brunswick, including Moncton, is forecasted to see 15 cm or more of snowfall during the same time frame. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 60 to 80 km/h.

The worst conditions are expected on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Less snow is expected along the Fundy coast where precipitation will fall partially as rain, the weather agency said.