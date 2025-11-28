Menu

Politics

Pipeline deal with Ottawa met with boos at Alberta UCP convention

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2025 6:52 pm
1 min read
Delegates at the UCP AGM reacted with boos when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith asked if they were more confident in Canada following this week's pipeline MOU signing with Ottawa. View image in full screen
Delegates at the UCP AGM reacted with boos when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith asked if they were more confident in Canada following this week's pipeline MOU signing with Ottawa. Global News
Alberta’s watershed pipeline deal with Ottawa wasn’t front and centre as Premier Danielle Smith spoke with United Conservative Party faithful at their annual convention.

Smith took the stage for the first of many addresses planned for the weekend, but it wasn’t until someone in the crowd asked for clarification on Alberta’s commitments in the deal that Smith talked about it.

The premier says the accord is a clear win for Alberta and for the cabinet ministers who worked on it.

But later, when the premier asked party supporters if they feel more confident in Canada than a few days ago, she was met with boos.

One party constituency association president, Mitch Sylvestre, says he thinks the pipeline deal is “insane,” and he doesn’t expect many UCP members will be on board.

Sylvestre says the pledge to hike industrial carbon taxes will be a hard sell for some members, especially when there’s no guarantee a pipeline will come to fruition.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

