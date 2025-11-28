B.C.’s dairy milk testers go on strike after 20 months of bargaining

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s dairy milk testers are officially on strike.

In a news release, the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) says the workers, also known as dairy production technicians (DPTs), served a 72-hour strike notice on Nov. 21 and went on strike on Nov. 25.

The union says this job action follows 20 months of bargaining with dairy testing provider Lactanet.

“These workers are demanding that Lactanet reconsider how it’s using the fees it charges farmers for testing and cover the actual current-day costs of travelling to farms to gather samples,” said BCGEU treasurer Maria Middlemiss in a statement.

“After 26 months without a contract, these workers can no longer afford to continue in this way.”

B.C.’s dairy milk testers are responsible for collecting milk samples from about 175 herds across B.C. for testing at the Lactanet lab in Chilliwack.

One of the key sticking points in the negotiation is increasing mileage compensation as the union says the workers drive their personal trucks and SUVs to farms, sometimes located up to 100 km away from their home base.

Lactanet milk testers in B.C. are currently paid $0.41 per kilometre. In comparison, the Canada Revenue Agency uses $0.72 per kilometre for work travel using personal vehicles, according to the BCGEU.

The result of this strike action means that farmers will not receive data to improve the quality of their milk to the BC Milk Board, which decides how much the milk is worth and how much revenue the farmers receive.

However, in a statement, the BC Dairy Association reassured consumers that “all milk produced on farms in B.C. is inspected and sampled before it leaves the farm to ensure quality and safety. The ongoing job action at Lactanet does not affect the mandatory testing requirements that all farms in B.C. must meet.”

“This work stoppage was a tough decision for us because we’re passionate about the dairy industry and we’re dedicated to the farmers,” said Jack van Dongen, milk tester, former dairy farmer and chair of the workers’ bargaining committee.

“Many of us milk testers work second jobs to make ends meet. We’re not trying to get rich doing this job, but it’s not reasonable or sustainable for us to pay out-of-pocket for travel expenses, especially since that’s not the industry norm.”

The BCGEU says the workers have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2023. They are asking Lactanet to return to the bargaining table.