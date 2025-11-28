Menu

Canada

Canada

Major housing project breaks ground on the West Island near future REM Station

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 4:10 pm
1 min read
Lacey Green Village project breaks ground in a picture with the city and partners.
Valentino Pietrantonio (groupe de travail), Stephen Bouchard (conseiller du district 5, Kirkland), Martin Galarneau (TGTA), Michel Gibson (maire de Kirkland), Laurence Vincent (Prével), Monsef Derraji (député de Nelligan). CNW Group / Prével
A major housing project has entered a key phase near the future Fairview-Pointe-Claire REM station.

Village Lacey Green is a joint effort between developers Prével and TGTA located in the city of Kirkland on the West Island.

“As a whole, Village Lacey Green occupies nearly 1.6 million sq. ft. south of Brunswick Boulevard,” said Prével in a news release. “The plan provides for approximately 950 housing units, 111 townhouses and 47 single-family lots.”

The announcement follows years of resident opposition to earlier proposals. The final plan was developed after six years of public consultation, in collaboration with the city of Kirkland and more than 500 citizens.

A nine-story rental building is now being built in Village Lacey Green, described as the first in an “inclusive, intergenerational neighbourhood,” in the release.

The development will not include social housing units or affordable housing, an issue raised last year when the Lacey Green Project was first announced.

Prével said that the project will take a sustainable approach to its development. The developer describes Village Lacey Green as a “sustainable response to the housing shortage,” emphasizing efficient water management, electric-powered parking lots, and green spaces.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

