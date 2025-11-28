U.S. tourist found dead in Tobago, suspect in police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the suspected murder of a U.S. tourist who was found fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Brown, 43, a builder from Silverthorne, Colo., the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service told ABC News.

Police were told that Brown had dinner and drinks with friends on Wednesday night in Castara, a small fishing village on the island of Tobago. He then left his friends, telling them he was going to buy marijuana, according to the police report, viewed by The Associated Press.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to a report that Brown was found unresponsive in the area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Brown was stabbed, noting several wounds on his body and a metal object that was found protruding from his back. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the killing.

“I can confirm that a suspect is currently in custody,” police commissioner Allister Guevarro told The Associated Press on Thursday, without sharing further information on the individual who was arrested.

Authorities did not indicate whether Brown was visiting Tobago at the time of his death or when he had arrived on the island.

Tobago’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation condemned the killing, saying this was “the first such act of violence” in the fishing village.

“The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation is profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara,” the division said in a media release.

“The Division strongly condemns this horrific act of violence and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased during this unimaginably difficult time.”

“We are devastated by this loss and unequivocally condemn this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and stand firm in our commitment to ensuring that Tobago remains a safe, peaceful and welcoming destination for all who visit our shores,” secretary Tashia Burris added.

“The Division is in close communication with the authorities and has already activated its visitor trauma response protocols to provide the necessary support to the family on the island,” the release added. “In the face of this deeply troubling incident, the Division remains resolute in its ongoing efforts to strengthen safety measures, support community engagement, and enhance visitor protection across the island.”

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded more than 330 homicides so far this year, according to police statistics. A state of emergency is currently in effect for the twin-island nation. Authorities implemented the measure in July, accusing a criminal network in prisons across the country of plotting to kill key government officials and attack public institutions.

The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago cautioned Americans to stay away from American government facilities in the twin-island nation in October amid growing tensions between the United States and Venezuela over deadly U.S. strikes in Caribbean waters targeting suspected drug traffickers.

The embassy didn’t specify why it issued the warning, stating only that, “due to a heightened state of alert, please avoid and refrain from visiting all U.S. government facilities,” as it urged people to “be aware of your surroundings.”

Venezuela is located just miles away from Trinidad, where people in one coastal community are mourning the disappearance of two local fishermen believed killed in a U.S. strike in October.

— With files from The Associated Press