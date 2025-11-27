Elections Canada says Nunavik voting issues point to broader problems

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Canada says voting services in Nunavik during the spring federal election were “significantly hindered” by a lack of planning and oversight that caused some polls to close early.

Following the April 28 federal election, Elections Canada acknowledged that some voters in Nunavik were unable to cast ballots because a shortage of staff led to polls closing well ahead of schedule.

In a report released Thursday, Elections Canada said the returning officer’s plan didn’t include meaningful engagement with local communities.

“Although this approach deviated from Elections Canada’s expectations, it was approved by headquarters,” the report said.

“Most pre-event activities related to outreach in the northern communities were not completed, further limiting local involvement and undermining service delivery.”

Elections Canada said the returning officer in the riding of Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik reported community leaders were not consulted on the voting services that would be offered, which led to difficulties in recruiting poll workers.

The inquiry found “important gaps” in preparations for the elections, and said managers weren’t kept in the loop on problems.

“As a result of receiving reduced or, in some cases, no voting services, many electors in Nunavik were either denied the opportunity to vote or faced major barriers in exercising their right to vote,” the report found.

Elections Canada said six communities received no advance voting services, while seven had only partial access.

And on election day, two communities had no voting services, seven had partial services and five had full services.

Elections Canada says the issues in Nunavik during the election point to broader problems and it’s working to reduce barriers for Indigenous voters.

Ninety per cent of people living in Nunavik are Inuit, and most citizens speak Inuktitut.

During a trip to Kuujjuaq in northern Quebec in September, Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault apologized to the Kativik Regional Government in Quebec for problems community members faced while voting.

Elections Canada officials travelled to four northern villages in Nunavik, where community leaders told them their members were frustrated and confused.

The report lists several recommendations, including for the returning officer to engage more with the community, be more accountable and implement a formal escalation protocol.

It also calls for dedicated teams with knowledge of the realities of Indigenous and northern communities to help returning officers plan and execute elections.

Elections Canada agreed to implement the recommendations by next spring.