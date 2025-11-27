Seized criminal funds repurposed for Saskatoon police, youth services

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says it’s using funds seized from the proceeds of crime to improve safety services in Saskatoon.

The province announced Thursday that more than $437,000 is earmarked for Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre/EGADZ, for updates to transportation and technology services.

On top of that funding, an additional $386,000 is going to the Provincial Victims’ Fund.

“Our government values the strong partnerships we hold with law enforcement and community service providers as we work together to create a safer Saskatchewan,” said advanced education minister Ken Cheveldayoff, on behalf of justice minister Tim McLeod.

“Investments from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to Saskatoon Police and EGADZ will ensure that modern technology and transportation is available, increasing safety and security for residents.”

The fund is made up of forfeited cash as well as the proceeds of forfeited assets. Provincial officials said the bulk of the proceeds comes from drug trafficking activity. In fall 2025, the fund distributed more than $1.6 million, part of an overall $10 million distributed back into Saskatchewan communities since its inception.

The new funding includes $300,000 for video transmission equipment for the Saskatoon police’s air support unit, as well as $86,000 for a remote biometric monitoring system, which will allow law enforcement to monitor heart and breathing rates of people in custody and activate an alert in case of a medical emergency.

“These innovative investments ensure our members have the tools to make informed decisions in real time and to safeguard those in our care,” said police Chief Cam McBride.

“We value the province’s partnership in driving forward these meaningful advancements that enhance safety in our community and our detention facilities.”

The youth centre received just over $51,000 to buy a vehicle for its community-based intervention program, which will allow it to transport youth to court appointments, community service, education and other programming, with the goal of cutting down on recidivism.

“Providing safe and reliable transportation for our youth is critical to the success of our clients attending school, appointments in the community, and ensuring they are able to attend programming on a daily basis,” said executive director Don Meikle.

“When youth are provided that extra support, their personal positive outcomes increase dramatically.”