SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Anti-corruption police looking into allegations against Quebec Liberals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues'
Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues
WATCH: Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Anti-corruption police say they are looking into the internal crisis shaking the Quebec Liberal Party.

Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesperson for the anti-corruption unit, says investigators are working to validate allegations of wrongdoing before deciding whether to proceed with a formal investigation.

The party has been in crisis since Marwah Rizqy, former Liberal leader in the legislature, fired her chief of staff without consulting party leader Pablo Rodriguez.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rodriguez then removed Rizqy from her position and suspended her from caucus, citing a breach of trust.

Trending Now

Adding to the controversy was a story published last week in the Journal de Montréal revealing alleged text messages from unidentified parties suggesting some members who supported Rodriguez during the leadership race received cash rewards.

Rodriguez says he welcomes the involvement of the anti-corruption unit and that he has also mandated the party to investigate the allegations in the Journal.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices