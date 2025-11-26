3 Toronto men charged, 1 woman wanted for Guelph, Ont. break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

After months of investigating, Guelph police say four Toronto residents have been charged in connection with four commercial break-ins that include two jewelry stores in Guelph, Ont.

According to police, two men driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro smashed the glass doors of two businesses in a south-end plaza on May 28 to gain entry to steal merchandise and electronic devices.

Less than two hours later, they drove to a west-end jewelry store and one of the men smashed a glass door and took $60,000 worth of jewelry, while the second man acted as lookout.

The same day, police said their investigation led them to a Toronto apartment building, but were told by the property manager that the building’s surveillance cameras weren’t working so he could not assist.

Police allege the property manager and his daughter helped one of the suspects escape the building with the stolen jewelry.

Months later on Aug. 13, one of the suspects drove with two unknown men in a stolen Range Rover to a jewelry store on Speedvale Avenue East in Guelph. They used a sledgehammer to smash the front door and steal about $7,700 worth of jewelry.

Following a lengthy investigation by Guelph Police’s Service Break Enter Auto Theft Unit, search warrants were executed on Tuesday at three addresses that led to arrests and the recovery of a quantity of jewelry.

A 34-year-old Toronto man is facing three counts of breaking and entering, possessing stolen property worth over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property, disguise with intent, using a stolen vehicle and and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing four counts of breaking and entering, breaching a probation order, two counts of disguise with intent, occupying a stolen vehicle, and possessing stolen property both over and under $5,000.

A 70-year-old Toronto man has also been charged with obstructing police, while a 24-year-old woman who has not been located is wanted for obstructing police and trafficking of stolen property.

The two men in their 30s were held for bail hearings Wednesday, while the 70-year-old will appear in court on Jan. 19.

Police say the investigation into the August break-in is ongoing.