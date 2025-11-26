U.S. national parks to charge non-Americans higher entry fees than residents

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Department of the Interior says its revamped national parks policy will charge foreign visitors higher entry fees than U.S. residents, as part of its initiative to prioritize American tourists.

In an email to Global News, the department said that starting in January, all international visitors to U.S. national parks will be charged an additional $100 per person, per vehicle to enter 11 of the country’s most-visited parks, on top of standard entrance fees, if they buy a one- or seven-day pass. (All amounts are in USD.)

Alternatively, an international visitor can purchase a $250 yearly pass, valid for all passengers in a single vehicle and granting entry to all U.S. national parks for one year.

Non-U.S. resident visitors who enter any of the 11 parks commercially or on foot will also have to pay the $100 per person fee.

Story continues below advertisement

The 11 parks include: Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion.

For American residents, entry will be notably cheaper. Beginning next year, U.S. residents will be able to purchase the same annual pass for a comparatively low $80 to gain access to all national parks, hundreds of national historic sites and battlefields and over 200 million acres of national forests.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

U.S. residents who purchase a day or seven-day pass will not be subject to the $100-per-person surcharge; only an entry fee applies, which ranges from free to $35, depending on the park.

“These improvements reflect President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to making national parks more accessible, more affordable and more efficient for the American people,” the department said in a news release.

In a video posted on X, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, “We’re making it easier and more affordable for every American to experience the beauty and freedom of public lands,” and unveiled new designs for the annual pass featuring a photo of President Trump alongside George Washington.

Burgum says the $250 pass for international visitors will help ensure they pay their “fair share” to help preserve and maintain pubic lands.

We’re making it easier & more affordable for Americans to experience the beauty & freedom of our public lands! In 2026, we’re launching:

– America-first pricing 💵

– Digital passes 📱

– Patriotic pass designs 🇺🇸

– Expanded motorcycle access 🏍️

– 5 additional fee-free days 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/a2SvHNBdSP — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) November 25, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The policy also grants U.S. resident-only patriotic fee-free days, including on June 14, President Trump’s birthday.

How much more will non-Americans pay?

Non-U.S. residents won’t be required to pay a surcharge until Jan. 1, 2026. They will be able to enter national parks at the same price as American citizens until then, regardless of pass type.

Using Yellowstone National Park as an example, currently the private vehicle fee for anyone visiting is $35 ($49 CAD), and covers entry for all passengers in the car for one day. Anyone visiting a U.S. national park can purchase an annual pass for $80 ($112 CAD).

As of Jan. 1, a non-U.S. resident family of four, all over the age of 16, will pay $435 ($611 CAD) for single-day entry to Yellowstone, or $250 ($351 CAD) for a yearly pass.