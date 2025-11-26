ANALYSIS: Prospect Salomonsson’s addition to lineup can only help Jets compete

It’s a debut that has been much anticipated, even though he was only introduced to North American hockey last season.

But when Elias Salomonsson steps on the ice tonight in Washington and takes the solo hot lap in the warm-up skate, it will mark the official arrival of one of the Winnipeg Jets’ blue-chip prospects — a player fans are eager to see and one the organization no doubt feels is time to assess at the NHL level.

For his part, Salomonsson has stirred great interest since being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 draft. Blessed as an excellent skater with above-average puck mobility, the 21-year-old Swede is assuredly the future of the Jets’ blueline.

With a full season at the American Hockey League on his resume from last year with the Moose, an impressive training camp and two pre-season games this past fall with the Jets — and another solid start to this AHL campaign — it was likely an easy decision for the team to tap him as Neal Pionk’s injury replacement.

But let’s be clear on expectations as he slots in tonight, presumably on the right side with Dylan Samberg. Salomonsson is not the panacea for what currently ills the Jets and their position below the playoff line, although if he can simply advance the puck and defend his own zone in the NHL, as all indications suggest he can, then maybe he’ll aid in Winnipeg’s ability to play faster and thus create more offence.

After all, the NHL isn’t getting any slower or older and having players like Salmonsson push into the lineup can only serve to better Winnipeg’s ability to compete in that ever-changing environment.

Now, the length of Salomonsson’s stay with the Jets will depend on a few factors, like how long Pionk is out, how the Jets want their defensive pairings to look moving ahead and ultimately how he plays.

As mentioned, it was just slightly more than a year ago that Salomonsson was introduced to North American hockey; tonight in Washington, D.C., that introduction will eagerly extend to the National Hockey League, too.