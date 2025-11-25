Quebec begins consultations on potential revision of greenhouse gas targets

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is beginning consultations at the provincial legislature on whether to revise its greenhouse gas emission reduction target.

The province committed to reducing its annual emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 in the wake of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville told the consultation the province is about halfway to the target, with a 19 per cent reduction over 1990 levels.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But he says achieving the other half in five years presents a considerable challenge, adding that the province needs a target that considers the needs of both the environment and the economy.

The general director of Nature Quebec told the consultation that the province has all the tools it needs to successfully carry out a green transition.

Alice-Anne Simard said the benefits include reducing the human costs of fires, floods, droughts and heat waves as well as remaining competitive in a global economy that is following the path of decarbonization.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press is first published Nov. 25, 2025.