Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quebec begins consultations on potential revision of greenhouse gas targets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 9:01 pm
1 min read
Bernard Drainville is seen after he was sworn in as environment minister during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Bernard Drainville is seen after he was sworn in as environment minister during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. JQB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec is beginning consultations at the provincial legislature on whether to revise its greenhouse gas emission reduction target.

The province committed to reducing its annual emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 in the wake of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville told the consultation the province is about halfway to the target, with a 19 per cent reduction over 1990 levels.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But he says achieving the other half in five years presents a considerable challenge, adding that the province needs a target that considers the needs of both the environment and the economy.

The general director of Nature Quebec told the consultation that the province has all the tools it needs to successfully carry out a green transition.

Trending Now

Alice-Anne Simard said the benefits include reducing the human costs of fires, floods, droughts and heat waves as well as remaining competitive in a global economy that is following the path of decarbonization.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press is first published Nov. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices