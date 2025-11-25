Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s plan to tackle meth to include co-ordination, new resources: Kinew

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his plan to set up a group to help police fight distribution of methamphetamines will be backed by new provincial resources.

Kinew has told municipal leaders his plan, alluded to in the recent throne speech, will see a body set up to help co-ordinate drug enforcement among all police agencies in the province.

Kinew was applauded at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities convention when he said drug sellers will be held accountable.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There are few details of the plan so far, but Kinew says there will be a lot of resources to help the fight.

The government is also planning to set up Manitoba’s first supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg in January, although it has not divulged the exact location.

Kinew says the province is hoping to submit its application to the federal government in a few weeks, as there are still a few details to work out.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

