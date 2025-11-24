SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors’ RJ Barrett day-to-day with sprained knee

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 5:50 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – RJ Barrett will be day-to-day for the Toronto Raptors as he recovers from a sprained right knee.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., will miss tonight’s game with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett seemed to hurt himself in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets last night when he landed awkwardly after a dunk in the third quarter.

He’s second on the Raptors with 19.4 points per game this season. He’s also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic wouldn’t say who is starting in Barrett’s place against the Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.

Backup point guard Jamal Shead took on the most minutes in Barrett’s absence against Brooklyn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

