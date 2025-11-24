Raptors’ RJ Barrett day-to-day with sprained knee

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – RJ Barrett will be day-to-day for the Toronto Raptors as he recovers from a sprained right knee.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., will miss tonight’s game with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett seemed to hurt himself in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets last night when he landed awkwardly after a dunk in the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s second on the Raptors with 19.4 points per game this season. He’s also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic wouldn’t say who is starting in Barrett’s place against the Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.

Backup point guard Jamal Shead took on the most minutes in Barrett’s absence against Brooklyn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.