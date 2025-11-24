Menu

U.S. News

James Comey, Letitia James indictments dismissed by U.S. judge

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
Posted November 24, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. View image in full screen
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta).
A federal judge has dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at U.S. President Donald Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The rulings from U.S. District Cameron McGowan Currie amount to a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to target Trump’s political opponents as well as its legal maneuvering to hastily install a loyalist prosecutor willing to file the cases.

Ex-FBI director James Comey pleads not guilty in case pushed by Trump
The orders make Lindsey Halligan the latest Trump administration prosecutor to be disqualified because of the manner in which they were appointed.

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James indicted for fraud on Trump’s demand
© 2025 The Canadian Press

