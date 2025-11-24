Alberta Speaker, ministers among 6 more UCP MLAs facing recall petitions

Elections Alberta says six more members of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus are facing recall petitions, bringing the total to nine.
The latest petitions are for cabinet ministers Rajan Sawhney, Myles McDougall, Dale Nally and RJ Sigurdson.
They also target Ric McIver, Speaker of the house, and Muhammad Yaseen, associate minister for multiculturalism.
Elections Alberta previously approved petitions to recall Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, backbencher Nolan Dyck and deputy Speaker Angela Pitt.
The approval process allows the person who launched the petition to collect signatures over a period of months in a constituency and, if they collect enough, a vote is held on whether to recall the legislature member.
It’s a long process, but if all nine MLAs are defeated in constituency votes, the United Conservatives would lose their majority status.
