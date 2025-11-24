Alberta Speaker, ministers among 6 more UCP MLAs facing recall petitions

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Elections Alberta says six more members of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus are facing recall petitions, bringing the total to nine.

The latest petitions are for cabinet ministers Rajan Sawhney, Myles McDougall, Dale Nally and RJ Sigurdson.

They also target Ric McIver, Speaker of the house, and Muhammad Yaseen, associate minister for multiculturalism.

1:50 3rd Alberta legislature member, Nolan Dyck, target of recall petition

Elections Alberta previously approved petitions to recall Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, backbencher Nolan Dyck and deputy Speaker Angela Pitt.

Story continues below advertisement

The approval process allows the person who launched the petition to collect signatures over a period of months in a constituency and, if they collect enough, a vote is held on whether to recall the legislature member.

It’s a long process, but if all nine MLAs are defeated in constituency votes, the United Conservatives would lose their majority status.