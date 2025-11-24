Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Speaker, ministers among 6 more UCP MLAs facing recall petitions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Former minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduce legislation addressing agreements between the federal government and provincial entities in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. on. View image in full screen
Former minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduce legislation addressing agreements between the federal government and provincial entities in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Frans
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Elections Alberta says six more members of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus are facing recall petitions, bringing the total to nine.

The latest petitions are for cabinet ministers Rajan Sawhney, Myles McDougall, Dale Nally and RJ Sigurdson.

They also target Ric McIver, Speaker of the house, and Muhammad Yaseen, associate minister for multiculturalism.

Click to play video: '3rd Alberta legislature member, Nolan Dyck, target of recall petition'
3rd Alberta legislature member, Nolan Dyck, target of recall petition
Trending Now

Elections Alberta previously approved petitions to recall Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, backbencher Nolan Dyck and deputy Speaker Angela Pitt.

Story continues below advertisement

The approval process allows the person who launched the petition to collect signatures over a period of months in a constituency and, if they collect enough, a vote is held on whether to recall the legislature member.

It’s a long process, but if all nine MLAs are defeated in constituency votes, the United Conservatives would lose their majority status.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices