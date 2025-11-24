Multi-vehicle Ontario car crash sends 6 to hospital, closes highway for hours

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a five-vehicle collision that injured six people over the weekend.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Lanark County OPP said its officers responded to a crash on Highway 7 in Innisville, Ont., just east of Perth.
Of the six who were hurt, three people were sent to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, the OPP said in a news release Monday. One person was in life-threatening condition Monday, and the others have been treated in hospital and released.
The victims ranged in age from 17 to 78, the OPP added.
Highway 7 remained closed for several hours for the investigation.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
