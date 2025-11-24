Guns N’ Roses announces world tour with 3 Canadian dates

Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road in 2026 for a world tour.
The tour begins in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 28, followed by a trek across Brazil. They will continue with European dates and festivals through the spring.
The band will kick off the North American leg on July 23 for a two-month stretch with stops in Toronto on Aug. 5, Edmonton on Aug. 26 and Vancouver on Aug. 29.
This run includes a special performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, marking the band’s first performance there in more than 30 years. The North American pre-sale begins Dec. 3. The band also announced they will release two new songs, Nothin and Atlas, the night before.
The tour comes on the heels of Guns N’ Roses’ 2025 European and Middle Eastern tour, where the rock icons played a 24-date tour in Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Lithuania and more.
Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2026 go on sale to the general public on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.
Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2026 tour dates
March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
April 1 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio
April 4 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters of Rock
April 7 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhão
April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”
May 5 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
May 7 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
June 4 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 6 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 12 — Donington, England @ Download Festival
June 14 — Donington, England @ Download Festival
June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 1 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 3 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ Carter–Finley Stadium
July 26 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 1 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
August 8 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
August 12 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
August 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
August 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
August 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
August 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
September 2 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
September 5 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
September 9 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
September 12 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
September 16 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
September 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
