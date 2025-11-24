Guns N’ Roses announces world tour with 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road in 2026 for a world tour.

The tour begins in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 28, followed by a trek across Brazil. They will continue with European dates and festivals through the spring.

The band will kick off the North American leg on July 23 for a two-month stretch with stops in Toronto on Aug. 5, Edmonton on Aug. 26 and Vancouver on Aug. 29.

This run includes a special performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, marking the band’s first performance there in more than 30 years. The North American pre-sale begins Dec. 3. The band also announced they will release two new songs, Nothin and Atlas, the night before.

Story continues below advertisement

The tour comes on the heels of Guns N’ Roses’ 2025 European and Middle Eastern tour, where the rock icons played a 24-date tour in Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Lithuania and more.

Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2026 go on sale to the general public on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2026 tour dates

March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

April 1 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 4 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters of Rock

April 7 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhão

April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

May 5 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

June 4 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12 — Donington, England @ Download Festival

June 14 — Donington, England @ Download Festival

June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 1 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 3 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ Carter–Finley Stadium

July 26 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 1 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 5 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

August 8 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 12 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

August 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

August 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

August 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

September 2 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

September 5 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

September 9 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

September 12 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 16 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

September 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park