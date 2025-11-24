Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario plans to require bail cash up front as part of new justice bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
PC MPP Doug Downey attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
PC MPP Doug Downey attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to table legislation that would require people accused of a crime and granted bail to provide a cash security deposit up front, rather than paying later if they break their bail conditions.

Attorney General Doug Downey says he believes that measure and others announced today would improve bail compliance.

Currently, if people are ordered released on bail with a promise to pay, the accused person and their surety only has to forfeit the money if the accused breaches their release conditions and the court orders payment.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Under the proposed new system, payment would be made when the accused person is released from custody and it would be returned at the conclusion of their case.

Trending Now

Downey and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner also announced a number of other non-legislative measures aimed at strengthening the bail system, including better digital tools to track repeat offenders and expanding bail prosecution teams.

Story continues below advertisement

The two ministers held a press conference today alongside Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who says that while rates of most types of crime are falling, there is a rising amount of young people involved in gun crimes, so “now is not the time to slow down.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices