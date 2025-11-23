Some Yoplait YOP drinkable yogurt recalled in Canada due to plastic pieces

Send this page to someone via email

Several flavours of Yoplait’s YOP drinkable yogurt are being recalled in Canada due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

Yoplait Canada issued the nationwide recall, with the notice saying no reported injuries have been associated with drinking the product.

The products involve multiple flavours including blueberry, vanilla, strawberry and mermaid blackberry starfruit.

All products recalled are 200 millilitre sizes, with some coming in individual bottles with others in six, 12 or 15 packs of 200 mL.

The best-before dates are primarily those up to and including Jan. 12, 2026, though the 12 and 15-pack products have dates up to and including “03JAN6AY.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of more products. It’s also verifying that the recalled products are being removed from stores.

People are asked to check if they have any of the recalled products and, if so, to not consume, serve or use the products, with stores also advised not to sell them.

The products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.