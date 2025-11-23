Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Some Yoplait YOP drinkable yogurt recalled in Canada due to plastic pieces

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 23, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Several Yoplait YOP yogurt products are pictured. A nationwide recall of some of the drinkable yogurt has been issued due to the presence of plastic pieces. View image in full screen
Several Yoplait YOP yogurt products are pictured. A nationwide recall of some of the drinkable yogurt has been issued due to the presence of plastic pieces. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several flavours of Yoplait’s YOP drinkable yogurt are being recalled in Canada due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

Yoplait Canada issued the nationwide recall, with the notice saying no reported injuries have been associated with drinking the product.

The products involve multiple flavours including blueberry, vanilla, strawberry and mermaid blackberry starfruit.

All products recalled are 200 millilitre sizes, with some coming in individual bottles with others in six, 12 or 15 packs of 200 mL.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The best-before dates are primarily those up to and including Jan. 12, 2026, though the 12 and 15-pack products have dates up to and including “03JAN6AY.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of more products. It’s also verifying that the recalled products are being removed from stores.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to check if they have any of the recalled products and, if so, to not consume, serve or use the products, with stores also advised not to sell them.

Trending Now

The products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria concerns'
Health Matters: Enoki mushrooms recalled due to listeria concerns
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices