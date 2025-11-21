6 arrested in bust targeting copper theft ring in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say six people have been arrested after officers dismantled what they describe as a large copper theft operation in Dufferin County.

On Nov. 19 , police executed search warrants at four locations, including two rural farm properties and a scrap yard in the northwest part of the county.

Officers say they seized a significant amount of stolen bell copper wire, two stolen pick-up trucks, a stolen skid steer, utility trailers, drugs, firearm and ammunition.

Investigators say copper thefts have been rising throughout 2025, prompting the Dufferin OPP to launch an investigation after numerous complaints from residents.

The operation on Wednesday involved the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit with support from units in Caledon, Grey Bruce, Nottawasaga and members of Dufferin’s A and D platoons.

Police arrested six people, four men and two women, ranging in age from 33 to 50. They face charges that include possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods, mischief endangering life, drug trafficking, possession of prohibited devices and firearm-related offences.

Police say copper theft can disrupt essential communication services, including landlines, which may prevent residents from calling 911 during emergencies.

They say the thefts put communities at risk, slow emergency response and lead to costly repairs that are often passed on to customers. The investigation is ongoing.