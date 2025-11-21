Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 arrested in bust targeting copper theft ring in Ontario

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft'
Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft
WATCH: Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft – Jul 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say six people have been arrested after officers dismantled what they describe as a large copper theft operation in Dufferin County.

On Nov. 19 , police executed search warrants at four locations, including two rural farm properties and a scrap yard in the northwest part of the county.

Officers say they seized a significant amount of stolen bell copper wire, two stolen pick-up trucks, a stolen skid steer, utility trailers, drugs, firearm and ammunition.

OPP officer inspects a section of Bell-tagged copper wire recovered during the Dufferin County theft investigation.
OPP officer inspects a section of Bell-tagged copper wire recovered during the Dufferin County theft investigation. Dufferin OPP

Investigators say copper thefts have been rising throughout 2025, prompting the Dufferin OPP to launch an investigation after numerous complaints from residents.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The operation on Wednesday involved the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit with support from units in Caledon, Grey Bruce, Nottawasaga and members of Dufferin’s A and D platoons.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police arrested six people, four men and two women, ranging in age from 33 to 50. They face charges that include possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods, mischief endangering life, drug trafficking, possession of prohibited devices and firearm-related offences.

Police say copper theft can disrupt essential communication services, including landlines, which may prevent residents from calling 911 during emergencies.

They say the thefts put communities at risk, slow emergency response and lead to costly repairs that are often passed on to customers. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices