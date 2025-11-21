Menu

Canada

RCMP’s actions didn’t cause death of man who jumped into N.B. river: police watchdog

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
SIRT signage is pictured. View image in full screen
SIRT signage is pictured. File/Global News
New Brunswick’s police watchdog says RCMP officers’ actions did not result in the death of a man who jumped into the St. Croix River last week.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the West District RCMP referred the matter to them on Nov. 15, after the incident in St. Stephen, N.B.

“Two officers attempted to arrest an adult male who was wanted on outstanding warrants. He fled and entered the St. Croix River and did not resurface,” SiRT said in a Friday release.

SiRT says they reviewed police files, body cams, and video footage from local businesses and “the evidence is clear” it was not foreseeable the man would enter the water, nor did the officers’ actions result in his death.

“The officers approached the male as they had grounds to arrest him on outstanding warrants. He immediately fled on foot and entered the water, swimming away from shore,” the release details.

“Officers called for him to return to shore, and when he didn’t return Emergency Medical Services and the Fire Department Rescue team were immediately dispatched.”

SiRT has determined the case does not meet their mandate for an investigation and offered their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

The team investigates all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

