Saskatoon Christian school leader receives 18-month conditional sentence

A packed courtroom gathered Thursday to hear a former Saskatoon Christian school director receive a conditional sentence after he was found guilty this past summer on nine counts of assault.

John Olubobokun was handed an 18-month conditional sentence to be served in the community for assaults at former Christian Centre Academy dating back to 2003 through to 2007 — his time as the school’s director.

The school has since changed its name twice, once to Legacy Christian Academy and now known as Valour Academy.

Former students previously told the court their stories of being struck by Olubobokun with a wooden paddle as a form of discipline, something the defence previously said was a part of the school’s mandate that parents were aware of.

Olubobokun was initially charged in 2023, with the guilty verdict decided in July of this year.

Tense moments played out in the packed courtroom just before sentencing was underway, with limited seating available for all victims, supporters and relatives of Olubobokun, and attendees disagreeing on who should sit where.

An overflow room with a virtual screen streaming the proceedings opened up beside the main courtroom for those without a seat.

Following the sentencing, former students shared their feelings of relief, stressing the importance of the sentencing on preventing similar cases in the future.

“We would’ve loved to see him serve some time behind bars, but it is what it is,” said Caitlin Erickson, a former student, outside of Saskatoon’s provincial court Thursday.

“We’re hoping that this will speak to why it’s so important to have qualified people educating the most vulnerable people in our society, which is children.”

The Crown initially recommended a sentence of around two years of jail time with three years of probation. Meanwhile, the defence pushed for conditional discharge.

Judge Lisa Watson, who pushed sentencing off by a month in October to give her more time to consider a proper sentence, provided reason for her sentence, saying it was proportionate to the crime against the then-minors from a person of authority.

Watson also said the gravity of the offence was high, though also recognizing Olubobokun’s lack of previous convictions and the case being a historical one.

Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo says she’s happy with the sentencing, citing the conditions as a positive aspect.

“The imposition of an 18-month conditional sentence, which is a jail sentence to be served in the community, was important to show the significant impact these offences had on these young students,” said Fillo to reporters Thursday.

For defence lawyer Ron Piché, the sentencing of Olubobokun is too harsh. He said his client was simply doing his job by following school policies that parents had agreed to when sending their children to the school.

Piché also pointed to a potential appeal but is leaving it in the hands of his client to decide.

“Everybody asks whether there’s an appeal. Documents have been drafted. John and I and his family are going to be sitting down. It’s going to be his decision whether he wants to bring closure here,” Piché told reporters Thursday.

Olubobokun is due again in front of provincial court next month for a separate case of assault charges.