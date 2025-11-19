Menu

Politics

Alberta plans to open door for doctors to work publicly and privately

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Draft plan explores more private health-care options for Alberta doctors'
Draft plan explores more private health-care options for Alberta doctors
Watch (Nov. 18): The Alberta government could be about to make a major change when it comes to how doctors serve their patients. Draft legislation obtained by the Globe and Mail claims the Alberta government will allow doctors to work in both public health care and private facilities at the same time. While it hasn't officially been brought forward, the minister says more details are coming. Kabi Moulitharan reports.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering details of her government’s plan to introduce legislation to let doctors choose to work in the public and private health systems simultaneously.

Smith says it’s about flexibility for doctors and also about cutting wait times for surgeries in the public health system.

She says the system can’t afford extra operating time, so patients are waiting too long and some frustrated surgeons are leaving the country to make a better living.

Smith says to avoid increased taxes or health-care premiums in Alberta, surgeons will be allowed to offer elective procedures, paid for by patients or their insurance plans, after they commit to a minimum number of publicly funded surgeries per year.

Alberta's UCP government is proposing to allow doctors to simultaneously work in both the public and private health care systems. View image in full screen
Alberta’s UCP government is proposing to allow doctors to simultaneouslywork in both the public and private health care systems. Global News

But critics, including the Canadian Medical Association, have said the model could lead to Albertans waiting longer to get treatment.

The association, which represents physicians across the country, says evidence from around the world shows that where a parallel private health system operates, broader health outcomes and access to care are worse.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s plan to increase access to health care ‘doomed to fail,’ critics say'
Alberta’s plan to increase access to health care ‘doomed to fail,’ critics say
© 2025 The Canadian Press

