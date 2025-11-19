Alberta plans to open door for doctors to work publicly and privately

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering details of her government’s plan to introduce legislation to let doctors choose to work in the public and private health systems simultaneously.

Smith says it’s about flexibility for doctors and also about cutting wait times for surgeries in the public health system.

She says the system can’t afford extra operating time, so patients are waiting too long and some frustrated surgeons are leaving the country to make a better living.

Smith says to avoid increased taxes or health-care premiums in Alberta, surgeons will be allowed to offer elective procedures, paid for by patients or their insurance plans, after they commit to a minimum number of publicly funded surgeries per year.

But critics, including the Canadian Medical Association, have said the model could lead to Albertans waiting longer to get treatment.

The association, which represents physicians across the country, says evidence from around the world shows that where a parallel private health system operates, broader health outcomes and access to care are worse.