Hit-and-run suspect stopped to remove licence plate, not help victim: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a suspect accused in a fatal Mississauga hit-and-run over the weekend had time to stop their car and conceal their licence plate as they fled the scene, but did not try to help the victim.

On Friday night, police said a pedestrian crossing the road in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Fallingbrook Drive was struck and killed by someone driving a Mini Cooper.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and was later seen on CCTV “moments after the crash,” stopping the vehicle to remove the rear licence plate and put it in their trunk.

“That’s unbelievable, the fact the suspect stopped shortly after to remove the licence plate but did not render any assistance,” Peel Regional Police Const. Mandeep Khatra said on Tuesday. “That’s just very sad and unfortunate.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators say they’ve obtained more CCTV footage which shows the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2018 Mini Cooper S four-door, silver or grey with a black roof and unique rims.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our investigators are strongly encouraging the person involved, who is the driver in this incident: please seek legal counsel and come to a local police station or call your local police department to turn yourself in,” Khatra said.

He urged mechanics and vehicle repair shops in the area, in particular, to be on the lookout for the vehicle in case the suspect comes in to have damage on the front passenger side repaired.

Khatra warned the suspect officers were closing in.

“Our investigators have been working non-stop on this investigation, and they will not stop until they find you,” he said.