Crime

Police link shots fired in Abbotsford, B.C. to extortion case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating after shots were fired overnight in what investigators are calling the latest case of extortion-related violence in the city.

Abbotsford police say they were alerted to reports of the shooting at about 3:43 a.m. in the 2500 block of Janzen Street.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in a driveway of a home struck by gunfire, although both vehicles were empty at the time of the shooting.

The occupants of the home were asleep inside at the time, and they were not harmed in the attack.

Police say the shooting is targeted, adding it is linked to an ongoing extortion investigation but did not release further details.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance, and anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

