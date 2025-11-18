Police link shots fired in Abbotsford, B.C. to extortion case

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating after shots were fired overnight in what investigators are calling the latest case of extortion-related violence in the city.

Abbotsford police say they were alerted to reports of the shooting at about 3:43 a.m. in the 2500 block of Janzen Street.

Police say officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in a driveway of a home struck by gunfire, although both vehicles were empty at the time of the shooting.

The occupants of the home were asleep inside at the time, and they were not harmed in the attack.

Police say the shooting is targeted, adding it is linked to an ongoing extortion investigation but did not release further details.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance, and anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.