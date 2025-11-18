Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders to hold parade in Regina

See more sharing options

It’s parade day as the Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders bring the CFL’s top prize home.

The Riders are to hold a procession this afternoon in Regina down Albert Street, known as the Green Mile, and stop at the legislature building for a ceremony.

Organizers say head coach Corey Mace and quarterback Trevor Harris are set to make speeches at the event.

They say it will be a moment for the team and fans to make memories together.

The public is asked to line the parade from 13th Avenue to 20th Avenue, and avoid crowding residential streets near Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders beat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 to take the cup Sunday in Winnipeg.