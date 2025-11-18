Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders to hold parade in Regina

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughriders win Grey Cup as players, coaches and fans celebrate'
Roughriders win Grey Cup as players, coaches and fans celebrate
WATCH: Roughriders win Grey Cup as players, coaches and fans celebrate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s parade day as the Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders bring the CFL’s top prize home.

The Riders are to hold a procession this afternoon in Regina down Albert Street, known as the Green Mile, and stop at the legislature building for a ceremony.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Organizers say head coach Corey Mace and quarterback Trevor Harris are set to make speeches at the event.

They say it will be a moment for the team and fans to make memories together.

Trending Now

The public is asked to line the parade from 13th Avenue to 20th Avenue, and avoid crowding residential streets near Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders beat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 to take the cup Sunday in Winnipeg.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices